School board to review enrollment projects and budget at Tuesday meeting

Presentations:2022-2023 Preliminary Budget: Capital Projects Fund, Debt Service Fund, Associated Student Body Fund, and Transportation Vehicle Fund

Status Report on the Development of the 2022-2023 General Fund Budget

May 2022 Financial Report and June 2022 Enrollment Update

The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) and streamed via Zoom. The link to join by Zoom is below.If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 21, and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.Link to meeting:Webinar ID: 836 7379 7266Passcode: 410821Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833