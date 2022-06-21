School board to review enrollment projects and budget at Tuesday meeting

Tuesday, June 21, 2022


School Board Meeting June 21

The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at 6:00pm. 

The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) and streamed via Zoom. The link to join by Zoom is below.

  • Presentations:2022-2023 Preliminary Budget: Capital Projects Fund, Debt Service Fund, Associated Student Body Fund, and Transportation Vehicle Fund
  • Status Report on the Development of the 2022-2023 General Fund Budget
  • May 2022 Financial Report and June 2022 Enrollment Update
If you would like to provide written public comment for the regular board meeting, you can do so by filling out this online form by 12:00 pm on Tuesday, June 21, and it will be provided to the Board. There will also be a live public comment period during the meeting for those who attend in person or via Zoom.

Link to meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83673797266?pwd=ZGdGeWZJMnNqK245TXo2UlhpelREZz09
Webinar ID: 836 7379 7266
Passcode: 410821
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833

View the full agenda on this page




Posted by DKH at 4:12 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  