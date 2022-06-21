School board to review enrollment projects and budget at Tuesday meeting
Tuesday, June 21, 2022
The Shoreline School Board will hold a Regular Board Meeting on Tuesday, June 21, at 6:00pm.
The meeting will be held in person at 6:00pm in the Shoreline Room, Shoreline Center (18560 1st Ave. NE) and streamed via Zoom. The link to join by Zoom is below.
Link to meeting:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83673797266?pwd=ZGdGeWZJMnNqK245TXo2UlhpelREZz09
Webinar ID: 836 7379 7266
Passcode: 410821
Dial-In Phone Numbers: 1-253-215-8782 or 1-669-900-6833
View the full agenda on this page
- Presentations:2022-2023 Preliminary Budget: Capital Projects Fund, Debt Service Fund, Associated Student Body Fund, and Transportation Vehicle Fund
- Status Report on the Development of the 2022-2023 General Fund Budget
- May 2022 Financial Report and June 2022 Enrollment Update
