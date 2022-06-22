Fireworks Illegal in Shoreline

As the 4th of July holiday approaches, it is important to remember that the sale, possession, use, or discharge of fireworks in the City of Shoreline is illegal.





Fireworks pose a fire hazard to property and present a safety risk to those who use them.





Fireworks can also cause significant distress to pets and individuals suffering from a variety of health conditions.





We ask everyone to be respectful of their neighbors and abide by the fireworks ban.





Police must see an individual in the act or have enough evidence connecting an individual to launched fireworks to write a citation.





Even with officers on duty, it is extremely difficult to determine where fireworks are coming from without a visual confirmation. That is why it is important for people calling to report fireworks to provide an address.



--City of Shoreline













The sale, use, or discharge of fireworks in violation of Shoreline Municipal Code 9.15 is a misdemeanor punishable by up to 90 days in jail and/or a fine in an amount not more than $1,000. Each occurrence is considered a separate violation. A third violation in any three-month period is a gross misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and/or a fine in an amount not more than $5,000.If you see or hear fireworks in your neighborhood, you can report offenders by calling the Police non-emergency line at 206-296-3311. If there is a fire or other emergency, please call 911. If you have an exact address of where individuals are launching fireworks, it makes it easier for police to deal with the issue.