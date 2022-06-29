40 - 50 children a year end up in Harborview after falling from a window
|A stick on plastic device will keep the window
from opening far enough for a toddler.
Harborview Medical Center treated a child recently from a window fall who died.
Every year, 40 to 50 children are admitted to Harborview after falling from an open window, says Dr. Brian Johnston, the hospital's chief of pediatrics.
Harborview’s Injury Prevention and Research Center estimates that over 85% percent of children who fall through windows first fall through a screen.
Insect screens are designed to keep bugs out, but not to keep children in, says Johnston, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Simple window stops can provide a safe solution.
Simple window stops can be purchased at hardware stores and online.
“When we're using windows stop, an important number to remember is 4 inches. We want to allow a window to open up to 4 inches for ventilation, but windows that are more than 4 inches open allow a toddler or another child to pass through.”
