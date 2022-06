40 - 50 children a year end up in Harborview after falling from a window

Harborview Medical Center treated a child recently from a window fall who died.

“When we're using windows stop, an important number to remember is 4 inches. We want to allow a window to open up to 4 inches for ventilation, but windows that are more than 4 inches open allow a toddler or another child to pass through.”













Every year, 40 to 50 children are admitted to Harborview after falling from an open window, says Dr. Brian Johnston , the hospital's chief of pediatrics.Harborview’s Injury Prevention and Research Center estimates that over 85% percent of children who fall through windows first fall through a screen., says Johnston, a professor of pediatrics at the University of Washington School of Medicine. Simple window stops can provide a safe solution.Simple window stops can be purchased at hardware stores and online.