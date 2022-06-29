Edmonds Driftwood Players announces 2022-2023 Season 64





Season subscriptions are on sale now, and are a great way to support local community theatre. Individual tickets go on sale for our upcoming season's shows in July.









The Mousetrap – September 16-October 2, 2022 (Directed by Adam Othman)



The world’s longest-running play! After a local woman is murdered, the guests and staff at Monkswell Manor find themselves stranded during a snowstorm. It soon becomes clear that the killer is among them, and the seven strangers grow increasingly suspicious of one another. A police detective, arriving on skis, interrogates the suspects: the newlyweds running the house; a spinster with a curious background; an architect who seems better equipped to be a chef; a retired Army major; a strange little man who claims his car has overturned in a drift; and a jurist who makes like miserable for everyone. When a second murder takes place, tensions and fears escalate. This record-breaking murder mystery features a brilliant surprise finish from Dame Agatha Christie, the foremost mystery writer of her time.



Elf, The Musical – November 18-December 18, 2022 (Directed by Craig Schieber)



A title known the world over, Elf the Musical is a must-see holiday musical, based on the cherished 2003 New Line Cinema hit, Elf. Buddy, a young orphan, mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole. The would-be elf is raised, unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making availabilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity. Faced with the harsh realities that his father is on the naughty list and his half-brother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This modern-day holiday classic is sure to make everyone embrace their inner elf. After all, the best way to spread Christmas Cheer is singing loud for all to hear.



The Spitfire Grill – March 17-April 9, 2023 (Directed by Diane Johnston)



Based on the hit 1996 film, The Spitfire Grill is a heartwarming and inspirational musical tale of redemption, perseverance and family. A feisty parolee follows her dreams, based on a page from an old travel book, to a small town in Wisconsin and finds a place for herself working at Hannah’s Spitfire Grill. The Grill is for sale, but there are no takers for the only eatery in the depressed town, so newcomer Percy convinces Hannah to raffle it off. Entry fees are one hundred dollars and the best essay on why you want the Grill wins. Soon, mail arrives by the wheelbarrow and things really start cookin’ at the Spitfire Grill.



Unnecessary Farce – May 26-June 11, 2023 (Directed by David Alan Morrison)



Two cops. Three crooks. Eight doors. Go. In a cheap motel room, an embezzling mayor is supposed to meet with his female accountant, while in the room next-door, two undercover cops wait to catch the meeting on videotape. But there’s some confusion as to who’s in which room, who’s being videotaped, who’s taken the money, who’s hired a hitman, and why the accountant keeps taking off her clothes.



WHEN: Thursdays-Saturdays at 8pm, Sundays at 2pm.



SEASON SUBSCRIPTIONS: $98 General Adult (19-59); $88 Junior/Senior/Military. Available NOW by phone at 425-774-9600, email



INDIVIDUAL TICKETS: $28 General Adult (19-59); $25 Junior/Senior/Military. Available online starting JULY 20, 2022 at



Performances at









Edmonds Driftwood Players is excited to announce our upcoming 2022-2023 Season 64, which will include four mainstage productions.