August 11 Book release event to benefit World Central Kitchen and Ukrainian relief efforts

Thursday, August 11, at 7:00pm, celebrating the release of a new anthology, Art in the Time of Unbearable Crisis: Women Writers Respond to the Call. Third Place Books in Lake Forest Park, at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE, will host an author event on, celebrating the release of a new anthology, Art in the Time of Unbearable Crisis: Women Writers Respond to the Call.





The book is a compilation of essays, poetry, and art by women writers in response to the cataclysmic events of the last few years.









The local authors will read selections from the anthology and discuss the book and the role of writers and artists in responding to crisis. The contributors from the greater Seattle area are:

Donna Cameron

Anne Liu Kellor

Sophia Kouidou-Giles

Marianne Lile

Brenda Peterson

Kate Raphael

Ashley Sweeney

Barbara Wolf Terao is an organization conceived by chef José Andrés as a way to feed people affected by natural disasters and war. It supports food banks and restaurants that provide free food throughout the world and is currently working to support and feed displaced Ukrainian families in Ukraine and across Europe.







Writing about the pandemic, Ukraine invasion, societal unrest, and more, the book addresses the broad range of human response to crisis in all its forms, and explores how we can find beauty, hope, and deeper interpretation of world events — even when the world seems like it’s been turned inside-out and upside-down.The local authors will read selections from the anthology and discuss the book and the role of writers and artists in responding to crisis. The contributors from the greater Seattle area are: World Central Kitchen is an organization conceived by chef José Andrés as a way to feed people affected by natural disasters and war. It supports food banks and restaurants that provide free food throughout the world and is currently working to support and feed displaced Ukrainian families in Ukraine and across Europe.

The event is free to the public, and all author / publisher proceeds from book sales will go to support the work of chef José Andrés, his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, and their Ukrainian relief efforts.Eight local authors (King, Snohomish, Island, and Skagit counties) are contributors to this new anthology, to be published on 6/28/22, by She Writes Press.