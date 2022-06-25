August 11 Book release event to benefit World Central Kitchen and Ukrainian relief efforts
Saturday, June 25, 2022
The event is free to the public, and all author / publisher proceeds from book sales will go to support the work of chef José Andrés, his nonprofit World Central Kitchen, and their Ukrainian relief efforts.
Eight local authors (King, Snohomish, Island, and Skagit counties) are contributors to this new anthology, to be published on 6/28/22, by She Writes Press.
The book is a compilation of essays, poetry, and art by women writers in response to the cataclysmic events of the last few years.
Writing about the pandemic, Ukraine invasion, societal unrest, and more, the book addresses the broad range of human response to crisis in all its forms, and explores how we can find beauty, hope, and deeper interpretation of world events — even when the world seems like it’s been turned inside-out and upside-down.
The local authors will read selections from the anthology and discuss the book and the role of writers and artists in responding to crisis. The contributors from the greater Seattle area are:
- Donna Cameron
- Anne Liu Kellor
- Sophia Kouidou-Giles
- Marianne Lile
- Brenda Peterson
- Kate Raphael
- Ashley Sweeney
- Barbara Wolf Terao
