Portion of NE 193rd St in LFP closed on Wednesday, June 29, for tree removal

Wednesday, June 29, 2022

Same block in late May 2022
Photo courtesy LFP PD

On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 the Lake Forest Park Public Works Department will close a portion of NE 193rd St in the 4900 Block to remove a dead tree. 

The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:00am and end at approximately 1:00pm.

Traffic will not be allowed through the work zone during the closure, as large equipment will be in the roadway.

A different tree on this block fell in late May, blocking the road and taking out power lines. See previous article.



