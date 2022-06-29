Portion of NE 193rd St in LFP closed on Wednesday, June 29, for tree removal
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
|Same block in late May 2022
Photo courtesy LFP PD
On Wednesday, June 29, 2022 the Lake Forest Park Public Works Department will close a portion of NE 193rd St in the 4900 Block to remove a dead tree.
The closure is scheduled to begin at 9:00am and end at approximately 1:00pm.
Traffic will not be allowed through the work zone during the closure, as large equipment will be in the roadway.
A different tree on this block fell in late May, blocking the road and taking out power lines. See previous article.
