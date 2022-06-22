Tickets on sale now for 2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands

Wednesday, June 22, 2022

2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
August 1, 2, and 6, 2022

ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce that ShoreLake Battle of the Bands will be returning this summer to Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park. Join us in supporting our local musicians!

The first two nights, on August 1 and 2, will each showcase five local bands all competing for some amazing industry and cash prizes. Two bands each night will move onto the final battle on Saturday, August 6.

Tickets are now on sale for $7 per night, purchase a ticket bundle and save. The start time each night is 6:30pm (roughly ending around 9:00pm). The evenings will also include a beer garden (21+) with craft brews provided by Monka Brewing Co., and Food Trucks.

Participating Bands:

Night #1 - August 1
  • Now ør Ever
  • Altigi
  • Jamn
  • Alex Vile
  • Snacks at Midnight
Night #2 - August 2
  • Souls Worn Thin
  • Rug
  • Stargazy Pie
  • Cottage Corpse
  • The Stillvettas
Battle of the Bands photo courtesy ShoreLake Arts

ShoreLake Battle of the Bands aims to support emerging and developing musicians in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of music in our community.

The 1st place winner will take home $1,500 and a one day of studio time at the world famous Robert Lang Studios located in Shoreline. The 2nd place winner will take home $1,000 and gear supplied by Mackie.

First and Second Place winners will be decided by the judges and the new People's Choice Award will be decided by the crowd. Your favorite band will need your support to cheer them on.

ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, Annex Room Studio, Mackie, Monka Brewing Co., the City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWA, National Endowment for the Arts, and individual donors, like you.

Questions can be emailed to Teresa at programs@shorelakearts.org

ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.



Posted by DKH at 3:06 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  