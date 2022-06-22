Tickets on sale now for 2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
2022 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands
August 1, 2, and 6, 2022
ShoreLake Arts is excited to announce that ShoreLake Battle of the Bands will be returning this summer to Pfingst Animal Acres Park in Lake Forest Park. Join us in supporting our local musicians!
The first two nights, on August 1 and 2, will each showcase five local bands all competing for some amazing industry and cash prizes. Two bands each night will move onto the final battle on Saturday, August 6.
Tickets are now on sale for $7 per night, purchase a ticket bundle and save. The start time each night is 6:30pm (roughly ending around 9:00pm). The evenings will also include a beer garden (21+) with craft brews provided by Monka Brewing Co., and Food Trucks.
Participating Bands:
Night #1 - August 1
- Now ør Ever
- Altigi
- Jamn
- Alex Vile
- Snacks at Midnight
- Souls Worn Thin
- Rug
- Stargazy Pie
- Cottage Corpse
- The Stillvettas
ShoreLake Battle of the Bands aims to support emerging and developing musicians in Washington State and encourage appreciation for the art of music in our community.
The 1st place winner will take home $1,500 and a one day of studio time at the world famous Robert Lang Studios located in Shoreline. The 2nd place winner will take home $1,000 and gear supplied by Mackie.
First and Second Place winners will be decided by the judges and the new People's Choice Award will be decided by the crowd. Your favorite band will need your support to cheer them on.
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere, Robert Lang Studios, Robert Lang Studios Academy, Annex Room Studio, Mackie, Monka Brewing Co., the City of Lake Forest Park, ArtsWA, National Endowment for the Arts, and individual donors, like you.
Questions can be emailed to Teresa at programs@shorelakearts.org
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
