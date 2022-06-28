Seattle Waterfront construction

Photo courtesy Waterfront Seattle

Waterfront Seattle will rebuild Alaskan Way from S King to Pike streets, and build a new street, known as Elliott Way, from Pike to Bell streets. The new surface street will span a total of 17 blocks from Pioneer Square to Belltown, with two lanes of traffic in either direction for the majority of the street.





The southern section will include dedicated lanes for transit in and out of downtown, as well as lanes for ferry queuing onto Colman Dock. Intersections and sidewalks have been carefully designed to support pedestrian accessibility. The new park promenade and two-way bike path will run along the west side of Alaskan Way.













The viaduct is long gone, the concrete is flowing, and the project to rebuild the Seattle Waterfront is possibly one of the biggest public works projects in Seattle since Pioneer Square was raised.