Edmonds School Board confirms Rebecca Miner as interim superintendent for coming school year

Tuesday, June 28, 2022

Edmonds School Board photo courtesy MyEdmondsNews.com

The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, June 14, 2022 meeting unanimously approved the contract for the district’s new interim superintendent Dr. Rebecca Miner.

Rebecca Miner
The school board announced in late April it was extending an offer to Miner, who previously served as superintendent for the Shoreline School District. 

Her appointment gives the district time to find a permanent replacement for current Superintendent Dr. Gustavo Balderas, who is leaving for a job with the Beaverton School District.

Miner will serve as interim superintendent for the 2022-23 school year, beginning July 1, 2022.

--My Edmonds News.com



