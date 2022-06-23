Agenda for Shoreline council meeting Monday June 27, 2022

Webinar ID: 950 1500 6341 - 253-215-8782

The agenda for the June 27, 2022 Shoreline City Council Regular meeting includes the following:The City’s light rail station subarea plans for the 185th and 145th Station subareas were adopted in 2015 and 2016, respectively. The plans call for the subareas surrounding the future light rail stations to transform into compact transit-oriented communities with a range of housing types, open space, and services. The plans are generally performing as anticipated through the first 6+ years since adoption.This was last discussed by the Council at the June 6, 2022 meeting. The Council has proposed the following Amendments– SMC 20.30.297(C)(3) - Additional requirements for neighborhood meetings:This amendment calls for signs announcing the meeting, online open house/website in addition to the in-person meeting, and a meeting summary posted on the City’s website. Staff is neutral regarding this amendment.- SMC 20.50.020(A)(11)(b)(2) & SMC 20.50.250(C)Additional requirement for exceeding the base height when not qualifying for other height bonus:These proposed Council amendments would provide more clarity for the ground floor commercial requirement and would be similar to existing standards that already apply to the North City and Ridgecrest neighborhoods. Staff recommends approval of this amendment.- SMC 20.50.020(A)(11)(c)This proposed Council amendment would provide more clarity to the requirement for open spaces and would allow a portion of the already required Public Places and Multifamily Open Space be open and accessible to the public. Staff recommends approval of this amendment.- SMC 20.50.020(A)(11)(d)These proposed Council amendments address the funding of parks, open space, art, or other recreational opportunities.Staff does not recommend approval of 4(a) as it will add additional development costs for applicants as the two percent contribution was originally in place prior to the City’s Park Impact Fee program.Staff recommends approval of 4(b) as it provides more clarity to the intent of the regulations related to ongoing maintenance and an in-cash equivalent contribution. “The contribution shall take the form of either on-site installation of exterior artwork or placemaking amenities, reviewed by the City, or an equivalent cash donation to the City’s one percent for Arts program. All on-site works must include a plan for future maintenance and cleaning schedule where appropriate.”– SMC 20.50.020(A)(11)(e)This proposed Council amendment would provide more certainty with regard to the extent, or value, of which an improvement would need to be. The amendment also takes into consideration a high contribution in an instance where all off-street parking is eliminated. Staff recommends the Council-proposed amendment be approved, with the exception that the reference to elimination of parking be removed. Staff does not recommend off street parking requirements be removed (see amendment #8 below).– SMC 20.50.020(A)(11)(f)This proposed Council amendment would require buildings above the base allowable height in the MUR-70’ zone to achieve green certification, matching Tier 3 of the City’s Deep Green Incentive Program (DGIP). Staff recommends approval.– SMC 20.50.020(A)(11)(g)This proposed Council amendment would retain the existing requirement to purchase transfer of development rights (TDR) credits as a condition of obtaining maximum height. Staff does not recommend approval.- SMC 20.50.400.CThese proposed Council amendments would change incentives for reductions in parking.#8a – “Parking reductions of up to 50 percent may be approved for new residential, mixed-use, and commercial development” in the MUR-70’ zone. Staff is neutral.Staff does not recommend approval of #8b – “Parking reductions of up to 100 percent may be approved for new residential, mixed-use, and commercial development in the MUR-70’ zone containing 100 dwelling units or more, or 10,000 gross square feet of commercial floor area or more.”Presentation by Christina Arcidy, Management Analyst, City Manager’s OfficeCouncil last reviewed this topic on June 13, 2022. At that time, the Council directed staff to bring forward a proposal in July for consideration of replacement of the levy lid lift on the November 8, 2022, general election. This resolution proposes to submit a ballot measure to the Shoreline voters that if, approved, would reset the City’s 2023 general property tax levy rate to $1.40 per $1,000 of assessed valuation and allows for annual levy increases up to the rate of inflation (Seattle Consumer Price Index for all Urban Consumers [CPI-U] ) for the years 2024-2028 and uses the 2028 levy amount to calculate subsequent levy limits. Several Councilmembers expressed interest in further consideration of resetting the levy rate at $1.49 which will also be discussed.