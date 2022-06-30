Executive Constantine, Seattle Mayor Harrell appoint experienced leader as Director of Public Health

Dr. Faisal Khan, Director of Public Health

Seattle-King County King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell today appointed Dr. Faisal Khan, a 25-year leader in public health at global, state and local levels - as the Director of Public Health - Seattle-King County. King County Executive Dow Constantine and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell today appointed Dr. Faisal Khan, a 25-year leader in public health at global, state and local levels - as the Director of Public Health - Seattle-King County.

"Dr. Khan has the experience and expertise to lead Public Health into the next phase, and he brings a fresh perspective to serving the people of King County," said Executive Constantine. "

We look forward to his leadership as our dedicated employees continue our national reputation for excellence in public health and health equity - making King County a community where every person can thrive."





"From navigating through this stage of the pandemic to addressing public health crises like the disparate impacts of gun violence, Dr. Khan's decades of public health leadership will enhance the good work our strong team at Seattle-King County Public Health is doing to support vulnerable communities.





"After several years of draining -- and critical -- emergency public health response, Dr. Khan has the experience and vision to lay a foundation as we refocus and rebuild for a healthy future of our region."



Dr. Khan said that “Public health is not just a career – it’s a calling in life. It’s a distinct honor and privilege to earn the trust of Executive Constantine and Mayor Harrell, and I look forward to earning the trust of the people of King County.”





“Having worked across the country, I know the esteem and respect that Public Health – Seattle & King County have from their peers, and I look forward to continuing that reputation. We have so much work ahead to continue our recovery through the pandemic, and I can’t wait to get started.”







"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Faisal Khan as our new director of public health," said Mayor Bruce Harrell.