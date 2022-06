Senior Center Holiday Bazaar accepting vendor applications

Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is now accepting applications from makers of handmade goods to become a vendor at the Holiday Bazaar. Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is now accepting applications from makers of handmade goods to become a vendor at the Holiday Bazaar.





In addition to the vendors, the Bazaar features a Silent Auction, Bake Sale, Raffle and Santa’s Shop.



Potential vendors must meet certain criteria in order for consideration:

All items must be handcrafted by the applicant and of good quality.

No commercial crafts or imports accepted.

A photo of your craft/work must accompany your table rental application if you have not been part of previous Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center Holiday Bazaar events.

All items must be new.

Applications must be received by July 31, 2022. Additional details are on the application form.



For application or questions, contact Theresa at the Center 206-365-1536, Monday to Thursday from 9:00am to 3:00pm and on Friday from 9:00am to 1:00pm.



The Bazaar is held at the





The Annual Holiday Bazaar at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center will be held November 5, 2022 from 9:00am to 3:00pm. This event is a Shoreline community tradition that delights people wanting to get an early start on unique gifts for their holiday shopping.