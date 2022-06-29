Senior Center Holiday Bazaar accepting vendor applications
Wednesday, June 29, 2022
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is now accepting applications from makers of handmade goods to become a vendor at the Holiday Bazaar.
The Annual Holiday Bazaar at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center will be held Friday, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022; 10:00am to 4:00pm both days.
This event is a Shoreline community tradition that delights people wanting to get an early start on unique gifts for their holiday shopping.
In addition to the vendors, the Bazaar features a Silent Auction, Bake Sale, Raffle and Santa’s Shop.
Potential vendors must meet certain criteria in order for consideration:
For application or questions, contact Theresa at the Center 206-365-1536, Monday to Thursday from 9:00am to 3:00pm and on Friday from 9:00am to 1:00pm.
The Bazaar is held at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, #1 Shoreline 98155.
- All items must be handcrafted by the applicant and of good quality.
- No commercial crafts or imports accepted.
- A photo of your craft/work must accompany your table rental application if you have not been part of previous Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center Holiday Bazaar events.
- All items must be new.
- Applications must be received by July 31, 2022.
