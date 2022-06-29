Senior Center Holiday Bazaar accepting vendor applications

Wednesday, June 29, 2022


Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Center is now accepting applications from makers of handmade goods to become a vendor at the Holiday Bazaar.

The Annual Holiday Bazaar at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center will be held Friday, October 21st and Saturday, October 22nd, 2022; 10:00am to 4:00pm both days.

This event is a Shoreline community tradition that delights people wanting to get an early start on unique gifts for their holiday shopping. 

In addition to the vendors, the Bazaar features a Silent Auction, Bake Sale, Raffle and Santa’s Shop.

Potential vendors must meet certain criteria in order for consideration:
  • All items must be handcrafted by the applicant and of good quality.
  • No commercial crafts or imports accepted.
  • A photo of your craft/work must accompany your table rental application if you have not been part of previous Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center Holiday Bazaar events.
  • All items must be new.
  • Applications must be received by July 31, 2022.
Additional details are on the application form.

For application or questions, contact Theresa at the Center 206-365-1536, Monday to Thursday from 9:00am to 3:00pm and on Friday from 9:00am to 1:00pm.

The Bazaar is held at the Shoreline-Lake Forest Park Senior Center, 18560 1st Ave NE, #1 Shoreline 98155.



Posted by DKH at 4:25 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  