Two die of gunshot wounds at private party on N 145th

Seattle Detectives are investigating after two people were shot and killed at a private party in Bitter Lake on Saturday night.





At 10:13pm on Saturday, June 25, 2022 Seattle police responded to the 900 block of N 145th Street for reports that a person had been shot. Arriving officers located a 26-year-old man with fatal gunshot wounds, and a 30-year-old man who had also been shot. Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted life-saving measures on the 30-year-old man, but he also died at the scene.





Police interviewed several witnesses and event attendees and identified a possible suspect.





Approximately two hours after the shooting, police took the suspect into custody at the North Precinct. Seattle Homicide Detectives will interview the suspect and continue to investigate.





Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process the scene for evidence.





Anyone with information about this incident should call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.











