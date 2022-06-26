26 emergencies for Shoreline Fire Saturday including a rescue on the railroad track

Monday, June 27, 2022

Photo courtesy Shoreline Fire
Busy Saturday for Shoreline Fire responding to 26 emergencies! 

11 Aid 
5 medic including 1 MVC (Motor Vehicle Collision) 
1 brush fire 
1 bark fire 
1 dumpster fire 
3 MVC Aid 
2 smoke/burn complaints 
1 AFA (Automatic Fire Alarm) 

1 rescue down on the railroad tracks which resulted in shutting down Saltwater Park for access. 

A patient was trapped with her leg under a boulder. 

This resulted in a large response from multiple agencies. Patient was transported by Medics to Harborview.



