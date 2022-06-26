26 emergencies for Shoreline Fire Saturday including a rescue on the railroad track

Busy Saturday for Shoreline Fire responding to 26 emergencies!





11 Aid

5 medic including 1 MVC (Motor Vehicle Collision)

1 brush fire

1 bark fire

1 dumpster fire

3 MVC Aid

2 smoke/burn complaints

1 AFA (Automatic Fire Alarm)





1 rescue down on the railroad tracks which resulted in shutting down Saltwater Park for access.





A patient was trapped with her leg under a boulder.





This resulted in a large response from multiple agencies. Patient was transported by Medics to Harborview.







