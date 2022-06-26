26 emergencies for Shoreline Fire Saturday including a rescue on the railroad track
Monday, June 27, 2022
11 Aid
5 medic including 1 MVC (Motor Vehicle Collision)
1 brush fire
1 bark fire
1 dumpster fire
3 MVC Aid
2 smoke/burn complaints
1 AFA (Automatic Fire Alarm)
1 rescue down on the railroad tracks which resulted in shutting down Saltwater Park for access.
A patient was trapped with her leg under a boulder.
This resulted in a large response from multiple agencies. Patient was transported by Medics to Harborview.
0 comments:
Post a Comment