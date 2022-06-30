King County Auditor seeks community suggestions for future audits of county government
Thursday, June 30, 2022
new website to gather community suggestions.
On the community input page, people can suggest agencies and activities to be audited, as well as make specific suggestions for improvement.
The King County Auditor’s Office conducts oversight of county government through independent audits, capital projects oversight, and other studies. In even numbered years, the King County Auditor’s Office puts together a work program of audit topics for approval by the King County Council.
Past audits have included reviewing Sheriff’s Office traffic stops, the county’s senior tax exemption program, Metro bus safety, pandemic planning, labor relations and much more.
Members of the public are encouraged to visit the community input page and share their ideas and suggestions. Ideas submitted before Aug. 15 will be considered for inclusion in the next work plan.
