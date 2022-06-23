23 still without power in Woodway

23 homes without power in Woodway per SnoCo PUD I'm coming late to this story, so I don't know if Woodway was the primary outage today, but it seems possible. I'm coming late to this story, so I don't know if Woodway was the primary outage today, but it seems possible.





When your light flicker or go off and come back on, it generally means a problem somewhere up or down the line.





The off and on scenario usually means that your normal power line has been interrupted and a secondary line has taken over (redundancy).





The flicker / off-on reports were coming from Shoreline neighbors on the west side - Richmond Beach, and Innis Arden and Woodway in Snohomish county. I thought I had it narrowed down when someone from the east side chimed in.





Anyway, Sno County PUD reports 23 homes without power in Woodway at 11:59pm Sunday, June 26, 2022.





--Diane Hettrick












