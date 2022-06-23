23 still without power in Woodway
Monday, June 27, 2022
|23 homes without power in Woodway per SnoCo PUD
When your light flicker or go off and come back on, it generally means a problem somewhere up or down the line.
The off and on scenario usually means that your normal power line has been interrupted and a secondary line has taken over (redundancy).
The flicker / off-on reports were coming from Shoreline neighbors on the west side - Richmond Beach, and Innis Arden and Woodway in Snohomish county. I thought I had it narrowed down when someone from the east side chimed in.
Anyway, Sno County PUD reports 23 homes without power in Woodway at 11:59pm Sunday, June 26, 2022.
--Diane Hettrick
