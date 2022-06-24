Free concerts in the Park start Wednesday, June 29 with local band Your Downstairs Neighbors
Friday, June 24, 2022
Summer Concerts in the Park sponsored by ShoreLake Arts will start the season on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 with two bands: Your Downstairs Neighbors and JERF.
Your Downstairs Neighbors, a “5 Piece dirty acoustic Rock Band” competed in the 2021 ShoreLake Battle of the Bands and was a crowd favorite.
For this concert they are bringing some friends along, and will be sharing the evening with JERF “A multi-instrumentalist with an eclectic sound that varies from Americana, to Indie Rock, and old school Cali Folk vibes”.
Your Downstairs Neighbors will play some highlights off their newly tracked EP. Get ready as both bands will be rocking the park.
This performance is the first event in a summer full of live performances of Concerts in the Park on Wednesday evenings at different parks around the area. All performances are walk-up events and free.
Join us in supporting our local musicians and performers with a joyful, fun night out with friends, family, and the community!
All concerts will begin at 6:30pm unless noted. This one is at Pfingst Animal Acres Park, 17425 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155
Bring your low chairs, blankets, and picnic supplies. If you bring a high chair, please try to sit further back so you don’t obstruct your neighbor’s view.
ShoreLake Arts is proud to present this event with major support from Jack Malek of Windermere Real Estate, City of Lake Forest Park, City of Shoreline, Kruckeberg Botanic Garden, and individual donors, like you.
ShoreLake Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate creativity and inspire our community through the arts. Established in 1989.
