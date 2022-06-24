Free concerts in the Park start Wednesday, June 29 with local band Your Downstairs Neighbors

Summer Concerts in the Park sponsored by ShoreLake Arts will start the season on Wednesday, June 29, 2022 with two bands: Your Downstairs Neighbors and JERF.





Your Downstairs Neighbors will play some highlights off their newly tracked EP. Get ready as both bands will be rocking the park.



This performance is the first event in a summer full of live performances of Concerts in the Park on Wednesday evenings at different parks around the area. All performances are walk-up events and free.





Join us in supporting our local musicians and performers with a joyful, fun night out with friends, family, and the community!



All concerts will begin at 6:30pm unless noted. This one is at Pfingst Animal Acres Park, 17425 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155



