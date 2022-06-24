Lake Forest Park / Richmond Beach / Shoreline READS

Friday, June 24, 2022


Shoreline and Richmond Beach Libraries have joined with Lake Forest Park READS again this year, marking the 17th year of this community literary event. 

Facing the Mountain tells the true stories of Japanese Americans who, imprisoned by their own government after Pearl Harbor, responded with courage in camps, combat, and courtrooms.

Book Discussion at the Lake Forest Park Library

Book Discussion at the Richmond Beach Library

Online Author Event: Daniel James Brown

Sponsored by the City of Lake Forest Park’s Library Advisory Committee, Friends of the Shoreline, Richmond Beach, Lake Forest Park Libraries and Third Place Books.

Third Place Books offers 20% off on this title June 1 through July 31.



