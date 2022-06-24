No fireworks allowed in Woodway

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash



Reminder - No Fireworks in Woodway





Celebrate Safely on the 4th of July

Fireworks are not allowed in Woodway. Per Woodway Municipal Code section 6.16.020:



“It is unlawful for any person to sell, possess, use, transfer, discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks within the Town.”

Because of our wooded setting, we face an enhanced level of risk associated with fireworks. As a result, we have a zero-tolerance policy and violators of the ban will be prosecuted.Thank you for helping keep Woodway safe on Independence Day and every day.