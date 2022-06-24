No fireworks allowed in Woodway

Friday, June 24, 2022

Photo by Mika Baumeister on Unsplash

Reminder - No Fireworks in Woodway

Celebrate Safely on the 4th of July

Fireworks are not allowed in Woodway. Per Woodway Municipal Code section 6.16.020:

“It is unlawful for any person to sell, possess, use, transfer, discharge, ignite or explode any fireworks within the Town.”

Because of our wooded setting, we face an enhanced level of risk associated with fireworks. As a result, we have a zero-tolerance policy and violators of the ban will be prosecuted.

Thank you for helping keep Woodway safe on Independence Day and every day.



Posted by DKH at 2:55 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  