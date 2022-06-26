Clean Crow - splish splash I was takin' a bath...

Splish splash, I was taking a bath

Long about a Saturday night, yeah

A rub dub, just relaxing in the tub

Thinking everything was alright





Well, I stepped out the tub, put my feet on the floor

I wrapped the towel around me

And I opened the door, and then





A-splish splash, I jumped back in the bath

Well how was I to know there was a party going on

They was a-splishing and a-splashing, reeling with the feeling

Moving and a-grooving, rocking and a-rolling, yeah