Clean Crow - splish splash I was takin' a bath...

splish splash I was takin' a bath...
Sunday, June 26, 2022
Splish splash, I was taking a bath
Long about a Saturday night, yeah
A rub dub, just relaxing in the tub
Thinking everything was alright
Well, I stepped out the tub, put my feet on the floor
I wrapped the towel around me
And I opened the door, and then
A-splish splash, I jumped back in the bath
Well how was I to know there was a party going on
They was a-splishing and a-splashing, reeling with the feeling
Moving and a-grooving, rocking and a-rolling, yeah
