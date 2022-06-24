Jobs: City of Shoreline Public Works PW Maintenance Worker I or II

City of Shoreline Public Works

PW Maintenance Worker I or II

SALARY: See position description

CLOSING DATE: 7/7/2022

GENERAL SUMMARY

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.





Schedule:

During the wintertime, this position is on a regular 40-hour weekly schedule subject to mandatory change to the seasonal 9/80 work schedules (from spring to late fall) which, every other week, allows for an additional day off.





Selection process:

Depending on candidates' qualifications, they may be hired as Maintenance Worker Level I or Level II. Selected candidates will be subject to virtual interviews. In addition, they may be subject to work-related skills assessments on site.





This job is represented by Local Union No.763. First consideration will be given to internal Local 763 members who express written interest in this job to Human Resources during the first 5-day period of this posting notice.





NOTE: Level II positions require Class A Commercial Driver's License with insurable record.





Download PDF reader) COVID-19 Vaccination Requirement: A candidate selected and offered the job must demonstrate proof of vaccination against Covid-19. A list of acceptable documents to provide verification can be reviewed here





The PW Maintenance Worker positions reside in the Streets and Surface Water section of the Utility and Operations Division of Public Works Department and report directly to the Public Works Superintendent.





EXAMPLES OF DUTIES

The scope of the job is to perform a variety of skilled, semi-skilled and light duties in the maintenance, repair, inspection and construction of streets and surface water facilities, including streets, sidewalks, alleys, rights-of-way, traffic control devices, roadside vegetation, planting beds, snow and ice control, bridge maintenance, and minor storm drainage work, to assure the safety of vehicle and pedestrian traffic; operate the City's asset management system; operate a variety of heavy and light vehicles, specialized equipment, hand and power tools.





Please review a complete list of essential functions, specialty assignments and qualifications for each job here:







