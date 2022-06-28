John Green to serve as an interim assistant principal at Kellogg Middle School

John Green, Interim Assistant Principal

John Green has been selected to serve as an interim assistant principal at Kellogg Middle School for the 2022-23 school year, Superintendent Susana Reyes announced. He will succeed Melyssa Stone, who has been selected as an assistant principal at Shorewood High School.

“We are so appreciative of John’s service to the Shoreline Schools community and look forward to his work at Kellogg this coming year,” says Superintendent Reyes. “His deep knowledge of school administration and his commitment to authentic connection with every student aligns well with the values and vision of our district.”

Joining Kellogg after a year as interim assistant principal at Einstein Middle School, John brings a lengthy history of serving within Shoreline Schools. John has previously served as Shorewood High School Principal and worked in administrative roles at Shorecrest High School and Kellogg. John has also worked as a teacher or principal in the Vashon Island and Everett school districts.John graduated from the University of Washington, where he studied Education and Earth Science. He has a master's degree in Educational Leadership from Central Washington University. Outside of work, John enjoys cooking and learning about the natural history of the Puget Sound region.