WeatherWatcher: Heat Advisory issued 12pm Saturday to 11pm Monday

National Weather Service in Seattle

The National Weather Service in Seattle has issued a Heat Advisory for the greater Seattle area including the cities of Shoreline and Lake Forest Park. The heat advisory is in effect from Noon Saturday through 11pm Monday night.





From the National Weather Service:

What: Hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday and Monday. Overnight low temperatures will likely only cool into the low 60s for many locations Saturday night and again Sunday night. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness.

Hot conditions with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s on Saturday, and low 90s on Sunday and Monday. Overnight low temperatures will likely only cool into the low 60s for many locations Saturday night and again Sunday night. This will pose a moderate risk of heat-related illness. Where: Portions of northwest and west central Washington.

Portions of northwest and west central Washington. When: From noon Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday.

From noon Saturday to 11 PM PDT Monday. Impacts: Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat- related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.

Hot conditions will increase the risk of heat- related illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling or adequate hydration. Additional Details: A significant increase in cold- and high- water related incidents is possible. Recent rains and late snowmelt has lead to high, fast and cold flows on area waterways. Cold water shock can lead to life-threatening hypothermia within minutes. Use extreme caution if recreating near water, wear a life jacket, and supervise children closely. Forecast: Sunny and clear skies between Friday night and Tuesday morning. Lows near 60, highs into the mid 80's. On Monday the high temperature will reach into the neighborhood of 90°F. Winds are expected to be gusty as well, with north winds gusting between 30-35mph through the weekend and on Monday. Sunny and clear skies between Friday night and Tuesday morning. Lows near 60, highs into the mid 80's. On Monday the high temperature will reach into the neighborhood of 90°F. Winds are expected to be gusty as well, with north winds gusting between 30-35mph through the weekend and on Monday.





Tuesday morning we cool back down with highs in the lower to mid 70's and partly sunny skies with a chance of showers. Wednesday is a repeat of Tuesday, with clearing returning on Thursday to end the week with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70's.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com















