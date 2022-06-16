Shoreline Walks: Hillwood and Richmond Highlands History Walk this Saturday

Thursday, June 16, 2022


Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.

No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.

For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks

Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:00am

Hillwood and Richmond Highlands History Walk NEW!

Join staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk around Hillwood and Richmond Highlands that highlights various historic and contemporary aspects of these neighborhoods. 

Particular Points of interest are the old Fircrest location and Sculpture Park. This walk is part of a three walk series; with each unique walk focusing on a different subject: “Boundaries”, “Historical Structures” and “Artworks”.

Walk is approximately 2 miles, 2 hours and is rated Moderate

Meet at Shoreline Historical Museum Parking Lot, 18501 Linden Ave N. Shoreline (additional parking across street at Fred Meyer) Walk Leader: Shoreline Historical Museum



Posted by DKH at 2:00 AM
Tags: , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  