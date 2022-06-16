Shoreline Walks: Hillwood and Richmond Highlands History Walk this Saturday
Thursday, June 16, 2022
Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.
No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.
For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks
Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:00am
Hillwood and Richmond Highlands History Walk NEW!
Join staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk around Hillwood and Richmond Highlands that highlights various historic and contemporary aspects of these neighborhoods.
Particular Points of interest are the old Fircrest location and Sculpture Park. This walk is part of a three walk series; with each unique walk focusing on a different subject: “Boundaries”, “Historical Structures” and “Artworks”.
Walk is approximately 2 miles, 2 hours and is rated Moderate
Meet at Shoreline Historical Museum Parking Lot, 18501 Linden Ave N. Shoreline (additional parking across street at Fred Meyer) Walk Leader: Shoreline Historical Museum
