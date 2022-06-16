Shoreline Walks: Hillwood and Richmond Highlands History Walk this Saturday









No need to sign up, just show up at the meetup location and we'll take care of the rest! Friendly dogs on a leash are welcome to join.









Saturday, June 18, 2022, 10:00am



For a full list of walks visit www.ShorelineWA.gov/ShorelineWalks

Hillwood and Richmond Highlands History Walk NEW!





Join staff from the Shoreline Historical Museum in a walk around Hillwood and Richmond Highlands that highlights various historic and contemporary aspects of these neighborhoods.





Particular Points of interest are the old Fircrest location and Sculpture Park. This walk is part of a three walk series; with each unique walk focusing on a different subject: “Boundaries”, “Historical Structures” and “Artworks”.





Explore neighborhoods, parks and trails on some of the best walking routes in our City. Designed for adults ages 50+ but open to all ages and abilities, each walk is led by a Volunteer Walk Leader and all walks are free.