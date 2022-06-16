African Showcase at Cromwell Park Amphitheater June 26
|Gansango Dance Company
African Showcase at Cromwell Park Amphitheater 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline WA 98133 on Sunday, June 26, 3:30pm. Family program, all ages welcome.
Presented by Gansango Dance Company
Travel to Africa for a day! Join this talented group of musicians and dancers as they interweave contemporary and traditional West African dance with drumming, song, and audience participation. Come clap your hands, move your feet, or bring a blanket or chair and simply sit back in the park to enjoy.
In the event of rain or inclement weather, you can check the status of our Cromwell Park programs on our Events Calendar and the Shoreline Library Facebook page, or by calling 206-362-7550.
The library is hosting three more programs on Sundays at Cromwell Park Amphitheater this summer. Mark your calendars:
The Zaniac Comedy Show at Cromwell Park!
Sunday, July 17, 3:30pm
Sounds Waves at Cromwell Park
Sunday, August 14, 3:30pm
Family Dance Party at Cromwell Park!
Sunday, August 28, 3:30pm
