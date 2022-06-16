Even year elections proposal clears committee, heads to full King county council





“I am committed to making our elections as fair and accessible as possible and the data is clear that voter turnout during odd-year elections is dramatically lower than even-year elections, meaning many voters have no voice in who represents them in key offices,” said Councilmember Claudia Balducci, who introduced the proposal.

“Moving county races to even years means we’re welcoming participation by more voters and more diverse voters—younger people, people of color, renters. Their voices matter and this is an easy, commonsense way to make our elections more accessible and therefore more representative of the will of the people that we serve.”

The King County Council’s Committee of the Whole on Wednesday voted 7-2 to approve a King County charter amendment that would move elections for county executive, county assessor, county director of elections, and county councilmembers to even-numbered years. It will next go to the full council for final approval. If approved at full Council, the proposal will go to voters on the November ballot.Even-year elections regularly see higher voter turnout than odd-years. Since 2010, King County’s average voter turnout rate is 77% in even-numbered years and 47% in odd-numbered years. In 2021, countywide ballot measures and offices had 40-41% turnout, while countywide ballot measures and offices in 2020 saw voter turnout between 78% and 80%.Voter turnout in even-year elections is also more reflective of the electorate. Areas with more renters see a higher odd-year drop than areas with more homeowners and voters of color have a bigger dip in turnout in odd-years than white voters.The King County Council is expected to take up the charter amendment for final passage at the June 28 Council meeting. If approved, it will go to voters in November.