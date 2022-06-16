Outdoor Family Story Time at the Shoreline Library on Tuesdays
Thursday, June 16, 2022
|Photo by Steven H. Robinson
Outdoor Family Story Time at the Shoreline Library Tuesdays at 12:30pm in June and July.
- June 21
- June 28
- July 5
- July 12
- July 19
Join Miss Laurie for stories and songs outside at the front entrance of the Shoreline Library 345 NE 175th St, Shoreline WA 98155.
This is under the roof but still outdoors. Please dress for the weather and bring a blanket or mat to sit on.
0 comments:
Post a Comment