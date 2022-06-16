Scene on the Sound: yet another very very low tide

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



Walking on to the ferry has taken on a whole new meaning.





Wednesday's tide was even lower than Tuesday's. SpaceWeather.com says the moon is wobbling a bit in its orbit and that is causing the strong, low tides. We'll have another low tide Thursday but it won't top Wednesday's.





SpaceWeather was pretty casual about the moon wobbling. They're much more interested in geomagnetic storms and what they can do to east coast cities.





Beachgoers are reminded that tidepool critters are not used to being exposed to the air like this. Please don't step on them or pick them up.





You actually are not supposed to take anything away from the beach. Those shells are an important part of the marine environment.





The passenger walkway to the ferry is designed to rise and fall with the tides. I can only imagine the angle with these low tides. Walk-on passengers probably need climbing gear.





--Diane Hettrick












