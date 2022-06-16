Old Dog Haven Festival July 16 - register now for competitive events









On Saturday July 16, 2022 from 10am - 5pm at Cromwell Park 18030 Meridian Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133

Old Dog Haven Festival will be holding fun contests for you and your furry friend(s)!



Do you and your dog have an uncanny resemblance? Perhaps your dog is your cosplay sidekick? Maybe athletic endeavor is more your speed?





Come join us in our contests on event day to win a prize! Our Look Alike and Pageant Contest will start earlier in the day, while Scoop-the-Poop and 8-Legged Race will start in the afternoon. Entries may be limited on day of event and Pageant



Contest requires ticket purchase advanced registration.







Five (5) Festival tokens (valued $10) to use on games of your choice - and 50% off additional token purchases

Admission to Silent Auction and Pageant Contest

Festival swag bag

First 50 to check in will receive a Festival tote Event tickets $30 for adults (Free for children under 12) include:





All proceeds from this event will go to care for the senior dogs in Old Dog Haven's network of Final Refuge homes. Visit https://www.odhfestival.org/festivities for information and ticket sales.













OH! What FUN is going to be had at the Old Dog Haven Festival!!