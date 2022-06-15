Scene on the Sound: Super low tide

Photo by Lee Lageschulte



I saw a notice that the tide would be extra low on Tuesday. No kidding.





Two observations: I have never seen the front of this breakwater. And it always amazes me that the ferry can dock when the water is so low.





I was on a field trip under the old dock during a very low tide and we could walk within a dozen feet of the end of the dock. Either the ferries have an incredibly shallow draught or there's a drop off at the end of the pier. Feel free to inform me.





The field trip was for an introductory oceanography class from the UW. The most valuable class I have ever taken, it taught me about Puget Sound and its influence on everything around us. It should be required in schools.





--Diane Hettrick












