VFW Post 3348 and the Shoreline Compass Veterans Center

Chris Christophersen and members of VFW Post 3348 present a check and gift cards to Shree Vigil at the Shoreline Compass Veterans Center. Photo from VFW Post 3348.









SVC is setup to house 25 formerly homeless veterans (21 male and 4 female) -- no children. CHA has other facilities that accept families.





The Shoreline Compass Veterans Center is on N 200th across from Aurora Village





There is a separate storage room where residents can borrow fry pans, pots, spatulas, and some donated canned goods. Those with no income get VA Vouchers, $350 monthly food stamps and donations from friends, family and caring citizens. Annie’s Community Kitchen in Edmonds supplies them one cooked dinner per week. Several residents get Meals-on-Wheels.





Veterans sell poppies to raise money SVC is staffed 24/7/365 and always welcomes individual-sized food donations.



In addition, VFW Post 3348 donated $1,500 toward a kitchen remodel that Shree wants to get done.





The funding source of these donations came from our recent Memorial Day Buddy Poppy event that we held at the Shoreline Fred Meyer, Central Market, and the Thrashers Corner Fred Meyer in Bothell.





Other than SVC, we donated an additional $5,000 to other organizations that service veterans.









