TRIVIA NIGHT at the Senior Center September 9, 2022
Join us at the Senior Center for a new FUNraiser
TRIVIA NIGHT
written and hosted by real Jeopardy! Champions
Leah Caglio and Sally Neumann
of Head in the Clouds Trivia.
You can read about our local Jeopardy! Champions in this Seattle Times article
Trivia nights are a blend of question-and-answer rounds, interactive puzzles, and audio/visual fun. There will be prizes.
Friday, September 9, 2022
- Doors open at 6:30pm
- Games from 7pm to 9pm
- 21 and over. Snacks and drinks for sale.
- Purchase your tickets here, https://shorelinelfpseniorcenter.org/events/special-events/
Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center
18560 1st Ave. NE #1
Shoreline, WA 98155
206-365-1536
