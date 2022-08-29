Adventures of an Icebreaker: The Healy is in the Arctic with the polar bears

Monday, August 29, 2022

Healy crew members gather to see the polar bear

Icebreaker Healy crew members were treated to the sighting of Ursus maritimus, a polar bear, on Saturday, August 20, 2022. 

The polar bear was located a couple thousand yards off the port side of the ship and stayed there long enough for the crew to observe or take a long-distance photo.


U.S. Coast Guard photos by Chief Warrant Officer Christopher Seevers, Petty Officer First Class Michael Underwood, and Deborah Heldt Cordone, Auxiliary Public Affairs Specialist 1. Courtesy photo provided by Lee Freitag, Principal Engineer onboard for Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution.



