KCSO provides a few more details about pedestrian death on Aurora

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 around 5:45am, deputies serving the City of Shoreline responded to N 185th St/Aurora Ave N for reports of a male laying in the roadway.













While en route, the caller advised the male had been hit by a passing vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The King County Sheriff’s Office MARR Unit is investigating.Case #C22028301Because this is an open, active investigation the only information released is that the victim was a 42 year old male.