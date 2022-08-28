KCSO provides a few more details about pedestrian death on Aurora

Sunday, August 28, 2022

On Thursday, August 25, 2022 around 5:45am, deputies serving the City of Shoreline responded to N 185th St/Aurora Ave N for reports of a male laying in the roadway.

While en route, the caller advised the male had been hit by a passing vehicle. The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene. The King County Sheriff’s Office MARR Unit is investigating.
Case #C22028301

Because this is an open, active investigation the only information released is that the victim was a 42 year old male.



