Shoreline detectives and K9s score major drug bust

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Kudos to the Shoreline Special Emphasis Team (SET) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detectives for the arrest of one suspect and for taking a large amount of illegal narcotics off the street.

On August 24, 2022 Shoreline SET and CID Detectives executed search warrants in South Everett with the assistance of Precinct 4 SET Detectives, Shoreline K9 Deputy Dallon, his partner Kota, K9 Deputy Keller, his partner Fury and K9 Deputy Planalp and his partner Rex

This has been an ongoing investigation for several months that originated in the City of Shoreline. The narcotics distributed from this location made its way from the City of Everett to the City of Shoreline and surrounding areas.

The search warrant yielded the following:
  • 1 person arrested and booked into KCJ for felony charges
  • 4 cars seized
  • Approx. $109,000 cash seized
  • Cocaine – 1085 grams
  • Heroin – 390 grams
  • Meth – approx. 3 pounds
  • “M 30” fentanyl pills – Approx. 45,000 pills

"A special thank you from Shoreline Police to all the Precinct 4’s SET detective who assisted in this investigation, the teamwork and willingness to assist Shoreline’s Investigation was nothing short of exemplary."



Posted by DKH at 2:05 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  