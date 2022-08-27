Shoreline detectives and K9s score major drug bust

Kudos to the Shoreline Special Emphasis Team (SET) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) Detectives for the arrest of one suspect and for taking a large amount of illegal narcotics off the street.

On August 24, 2022 Shoreline SET and CID Detectives executed search warrants in South Everett with the assistance of Precinct 4 SET Detectives, Shoreline K9 Deputy Dallon, his partner Kota, K9 Deputy Keller, his partner Fury and K9 Deputy Planalp and his partner Rex

This has been an ongoing investigation for several months that originated in the City of Shoreline. The narcotics distributed from this location made its way from the City of Everett to the City of Shoreline and surrounding areas.

The search warrant yielded the following:

1 person arrested and booked into KCJ for felony charges

4 cars seized

Approx. $109,000 cash seized

Cocaine – 1085 grams

Heroin – 390 grams

Meth – approx. 3 pounds

“M 30” fentanyl pills – Approx. 45,000 pills

"A special thank you from Shoreline Police to all the Precinct 4’s SET detective who assisted in this investigation, the teamwork and willingness to assist Shoreline’s Investigation was nothing short of exemplary."







