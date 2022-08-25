LFP Police Detective certified as a Community Resiliency Model (CRM) Teacher

Thursday, August 25, 2022


Detective Craig Teschlog
From Lake Forest Park Police Department

We would like to congratulate Detective Craig Teschlog for becoming a certified Community Resiliency Model (CRM) Teacher, through the Trauma Resource Institute-which is a nonprofit organization devoted to cultivating trauma-informed and resiliency-focused individuals and communities throughout the world.

CRM is designed to assist individuals who have experienced distressing events. 

As a police investigator, Det. Teschlog will be able to utilize this new set of skills not only with adults and children who have experienced traumatic events (like victims or witnesses of a crime) but also with coworkers.

If you want to know more about the Trauma Resource Institute, please check https://traumaresourceinstitute.com/



Posted by DKH at 1:50 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  