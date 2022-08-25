LFP Police Detective certified as a Community Resiliency Model (CRM) Teacher
Thursday, August 25, 2022
We would like to congratulate Detective Craig Teschlog for becoming a certified Community Resiliency Model (CRM) Teacher, through the Trauma Resource Institute-which is a nonprofit organization devoted to cultivating trauma-informed and resiliency-focused individuals and communities throughout the world.
CRM is designed to assist individuals who have experienced distressing events.
As a police investigator, Det. Teschlog will be able to utilize this new set of skills not only with adults and children who have experienced traumatic events (like victims or witnesses of a crime) but also with coworkers.
If you want to know more about the Trauma Resource Institute, please check https://traumaresourceinstitute.com/
