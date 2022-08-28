KCSO and Crime Stoppers seek tips on dog stolen from owner's car

Sunday, August 28, 2022


On Friday, August 26, 2022 around 7:30pm, ‘Mandu’ the dog was stolen from their owner’s vehicle while parked at Goodwill in Shoreline (14500 15th Ave NE).

The suspects were driving a white Honda Fit with no plates and a trip permit in the rear windshield.  

If you have any information about what occurred, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers referencing KCSO Case #C22028497

Crime Stoppers www.P3Tips.com or 1-800-222-TIPS.



