KCSO and Crime Stoppers seek tips on dog stolen from owner's car
Sunday, August 28, 2022
On Friday, August 26, 2022 around 7:30pm, ‘Mandu’ the dog was stolen from their owner’s vehicle while parked at Goodwill in Shoreline (14500 15th Ave NE).
The suspects were driving a white Honda Fit with no plates and a trip permit in the rear windshield.
If you have any information about what occurred, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers referencing KCSO Case #C22028497
Crime Stoppers www.P3Tips.com or 1-800-222-TIPS.
If you have any information about what occurred, submit a tip to Crime Stoppers referencing KCSO Case #C22028497
Crime Stoppers www.P3Tips.com or 1-800-222-TIPS.
0 comments:
Post a Comment