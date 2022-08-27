Moving Through Cancer - a beginning exercise class for cancer survivors
Saturday, August 27, 2022
MOVING THROUGH CANCER Instructor: Toshiko Aramaki
This class is designed for cancer survivors. Participants are people who have completed their cancer treatment, have never taken exercise before and have a hard time starting exercise.
This class will change your idea of exercise and show you what to do and what to avoid to help you become more active each day.
Toshiko is a certified Cancer Exercise Trainer from ACSM (American College of of Sports Medicine). She has been teaching exercise to cancer survivors for almost 14 years.
Day: Monday
Toshiko is a certified Cancer Exercise Trainer from ACSM (American College of of Sports Medicine). She has been teaching exercise to cancer survivors for almost 14 years.
Day: Monday
Time: 1:00 to 2pm
Cost: FREE
Day: Wednesday
Time: 10am to 11am
Location: on ZOOM ONLY
Before you sign up for the class, you need to speak with Toshiko. Please call the Center at 206-365-1536 to leave your name and phone number. Toshiko will call you to discuss the class.
In order to participate in this class, you need to:
Toshiko will contact you to talk about the class and registration
The Senior Center is located at 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155
Before you sign up for the class, you need to speak with Toshiko. Please call the Center at 206-365-1536 to leave your name and phone number. Toshiko will call you to discuss the class.
In order to participate in this class, you need to:
- be familiar with Zoom
- get a medical release from your doctor
- sign a liability release from Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center
- send all these forms by mail or Email to a specific address
Toshiko will contact you to talk about the class and registration
The Senior Center is located at 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155
0 comments:
Post a Comment