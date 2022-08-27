Moving Through Cancer - a beginning exercise class for cancer survivors

Exercise instructor Toshiko A new class is being offered at the Shoreline - LFP Senior Center: A new class is being offered at the Shoreline - LFP Senior Center:









This class will change your idea of exercise and show you what to do and what to avoid to help you become more active each day.



Toshiko is a certified Cancer Exercise Trainer from ACSM (American College of of Sports Medicine). She has been teaching exercise to cancer survivors for almost 14 years.



Day: Monday

Time: 1:00 to 2pm

Cost: FREE





Day: Wednesday

Time: 10am to 11am





Before you sign up for the class, you need to speak with Toshiko. Please call the Center at 206-365-1536 to leave your name and phone number. Toshiko will call you to discuss the class.

In order to participate in this class, you need to:

be familiar with Zoom

get a medical release from your doctor

sign a liability release from Shoreline Lake Forest Park Senior Center

send all these forms by mail or Email to a specific address

Call the Center at 206-365-1536 or stop by the front desk to leave your name and phone number.

Toshiko will contact you to talk about the class and registration

The Senior Center is located at 18560 1st Ave NE #1, Shoreline WA 98155

Location: on ZOOM ONLY









