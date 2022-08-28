County Council approves requirement for electric vehicle charging in new development

“As electric vehicles become more common, affordable, and in-demand, this legislation will ensure that eco-friendly infrastructure exists in King County and that individuals are supported as they transition to more sustainable alternatives.”

"The pace of transportation electrification is growing exponentially,” said King County Councilmember Rod Dembowski. “This legislation is essential to build the infrastructure King County needs to lead the nation in decarbonizing our transportation network. As we are now seeing, our planet can't wait."













Specifically, the legislation would require that new or substantially remodeled apartment buildings make 10% of parking spaces capable of charging electric vehicles (meaning they include all needed equipment to connect and charge) and 25% of spaces EV-ready (meaning the infrastructure is in place to install a charger at some future time).With a countywide target of having all light-duty vehicles sold by 2035 be electric, charging infrastructure is critical to making EVs accessible to more drivers.