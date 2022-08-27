Family Dance Party at Cromwell Park! Sunday August 28, 2022
Saturday, August 27, 2022
Family Dance Party at Cromwell Park!
Sunday, August 28, 3:30pm
Family program, all ages welcome.
Presented by Eli Rosenblatt
Enjoy world music, movement and imagination in a high-energy mix that creates a unique interactive experience for audiences of all ages. Salsa, hip-hop, reggae, klezmer, samba and other rhythms from around the globe will inspire you!
The program is sponsored by the Shoreline Library / King County Library System
