Family Dance Party at Cromwell Park! Sunday August 28, 2022

Saturday, August 27, 2022

Family Dance Party at Cromwell Park!

Sunday, August 28, 3:30pm

Family program, all ages welcome.

Presented by Eli Rosenblatt

Enjoy world music, movement and imagination in a high-energy mix that creates a unique interactive experience for audiences of all ages. Salsa, hip-hop, reggae, klezmer, samba and other rhythms from around the globe will inspire you!

Web page here

The program is sponsored by the Shoreline Library / King County Library System




