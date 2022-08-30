Fire response in North City: Shoreline Area News photojournalist witnesses response first-hand



Recently I have volunteered with the Shoreline Area News as a photojournalist, and have photographed several events with the Shoreline Fire Department both with the dedication of the new 63rd fire station on N 180th in North City and with their involvement with Covid vaccinations in various locations throughout Shoreline.







Recently I had the opportunity to be both a photojournalist and a "customer" of the Shoreline Fire Department in an action at a property my wife and I own.





I received a call from a neighbor telling me the storage unit in our multi-family complex was spewing smoke and that they had called 911. I stopped my pickleball game, jumped in the car and headed home to find several fire trucks and aid cars at the property.







I was very impressed as I watched the firefighters go through their routine, one step at a time, then finally enter the storage unit. In the meantime, other firefighters were looking throughout the complex to make sure there were no fire issues in other condos or garages.





The cause of the smoke and flames

Once in the storage unit, the firefighters quickly found the obvious cause of the fire. It was a halogen lamp fixture which had been left on and was too close to a kayak, resulting in smoldering smoke and limited flames.







The firefighters did their best not to hose down the entire unit, so other than smoke damage, most everything was intact. They were thoughtful in explaining the situation and were most pleased that so little damage was done and no one was harmed.



I was very impressed watching our Shoreline firefighters in action and have the utmost regard for the organization. We are fortunate to have a highly skilled organization protecting our property and health.









