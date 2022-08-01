Shoreline resident chosen for second year of Western Golf Association’s (WGA) Seattle Caddie Academy
Monday, August 1, 2022
|Rose Darley photo courtesy WGA
The nine students were given an opportunity to caddie at a local golf club.
Beginning June 18, 2022 participants have worked daily at Seattle Golf Club in Shoreline and Broadmoor Golf Club in Seattle, while living together for seven weeks at the University of Washington Evans Scholarship House.
The WGA’s Caddie Academy provides summer work opportunities to promising high school students who ultimately hope to pursue the Evans Scholarship – a full tuition and housing grant to college.
“After a wonderful inaugural summer last year, we are excited to expand the Seattle chapter, welcoming back four past participants and five new students who will learn invaluable life lessons on the golf course,” said Sarahi Ortiz, manager of Caddie Academy and Education at the WGA.
Rose was a member of the original Seattle group in 2021 and has returned for her second year with the program.
|Rose and other members of the 2022 Seattle Caddie Academy
Photo courtesy WGA
Participants, who all have financial need and strong academics, are selected to take part in the Caddie Academy during their freshman year of high school. On the golf course, students earn money, meet role models and learn invaluable life lessons. After successfully completing three summers, they become eligible to apply for the Evans Scholarship.
In 2022, more than 155 young men and women are participating in the Caddie Academy program across the country, with additional chapters in State College, Pennsylvania, Minneapolis and Chicago. More than 100 Caddie Academy alumni have gone on to earn the Evans Scholarship.
For more information on the WGA Caddie Academy, please visit www.wgacaddieacademy.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment