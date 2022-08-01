Shoreline resident chosen for second year of Western Golf Association’s (WGA) Seattle Caddie Academy

Rose Darley photo courtesy WGA This summer, nine female high school students in Washington were invited to participate in the Western Golf Association’s (WGA) second annual Seattle Caddie Academy, including Shoreline resident Rose Darley. This summer, nine female high school students in Washington were invited to participate in the Western Golf Association’s (WGA) second annual Seattle Caddie Academy, including

“After a wonderful inaugural summer last year, we are excited to expand the Seattle chapter, welcoming back four past participants and five new students who will learn invaluable life lessons on the golf course,” said Sarahi Ortiz, manager of Caddie Academy and Education at the WGA.





Rose was a member of the original Seattle group in 2021 and has returned for her second year with the program.





Rose and other members of the 2022 Seattle Caddie Academy

Photo courtesy WGA

Participants, who all have financial need and strong academics, are selected to take part in the Caddie Academy during their freshman year of high school. On the golf course, students earn money, meet role models and learn invaluable life lessons. After successfully completing three summers, they become eligible to apply for the Evans Scholarship.