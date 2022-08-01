Kids Day at the Market

Kids' Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market
All photos by Steven H. Robinson
Saturday, July 30, 2022 was Kids Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market, held at the 192nd / Aurora park 'n ride. Besides the expected berries, peaches, vegetables, and $15 bouquets of flowers, there were booths just for the kids and their families.

A tour guide with a sign that said "Kids Day Tour" took families on a tour of farm stands to meet farmers, find out what they grew, and why farming is important.

A separate tour took them to Rainy Day Bees to find out out the importance of bees in food production.

Besides the busking musician, there were temporary tattoos, card making, coloring, and the PoP booth (Power of Produce).

The market is held every Saturday during the summer from 10am to 2pm.


