Kids Day at the Market
Monday, August 1, 2022
|Kids' Day at the Shoreline Farmers Market
All photos by Steven H. Robinson
A tour guide with a sign that said "Kids Day Tour" took families on a tour of farm stands to meet farmers, find out what they grew, and why farming is important.
A separate tour took them to Rainy Day Bees to find out out the importance of bees in food production.
Besides the busking musician, there were temporary tattoos, card making, coloring, and the PoP booth (Power of Produce).
The market is held every Saturday during the summer from 10am to 2pm.
0 comments:
Post a Comment