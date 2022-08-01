Seafair celebrations in August include Lake City, Shoreline, and Edmonds
Monday, August 1, 2022
The Torchlight Parade was Saturday but if you would like a more accessible local parade, go to the Lake City Summer Festival and Parade on Saturday, August 6, 2022 from 11:00am - 9:00pm at NE 125th St, west of Lake City Way NE.
Genesee Park on Lake Washington has the official Seafair Weekend Festival with air shows and hydro races from Friday to Sunday, August 05 - August 07, 2022, from 9:00am - 5:00pm each day. Tickets here
The full schedule is here The big hydro races are on Sunday as are the Blue Angels jets - expect to hear them as they go through their routines. New Blue Hornet jets - "bigger, louder, faster"
Fleet week starts Monday. Classic car show.
Shoreline and Edmonds have Seafair sanctioned events as well. Celebrate Shoreline, our annual birthday party, is Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Cromwell Park.
2022 Taste Edmonds Aug 19 - Aug 21, 2022, from 12:00pm - 9:00pm at the Frances Anderson Center in Edmonds.
0 comments:
Post a Comment