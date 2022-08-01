The Bog: Checking out the neighbors

Monday, August 1, 2022

Photo by Martin DeGrazia
 
The green heron pair at Ronald Bog are getting to know the neighbors. The turtles have long claimed the logs in the Bog so it's hard to tell if this is a friendly greeting, a negotiation, or a warning.

Photo by Martin DeGrazia

Or maybe curiosity. It looks like the turtle has drawn in his head, so perhaps he's not so happy with the new neighbor. And the green heron looks like he's trying to figure out what the turtle did with his head.

They have time to figure it out. 

--Diane Hettrick



Posted by DKH at 4:56 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  