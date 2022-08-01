The Bog: Checking out the neighbors

Photo by Martin DeGrazia

The green heron pair at Ronald Bog are getting to know the neighbors. The turtles have long claimed the logs in the Bog so it's hard to tell if this is a friendly greeting, a negotiation, or a warning.





Photo by Martin DeGrazia

Or maybe curiosity. It looks like the turtle has drawn in his head, so perhaps he's not so happy with the new neighbor. And the green heron looks like he's trying to figure out what the turtle did with his head.





They have time to figure it out.





--Diane Hettrick











