Fire season has started with the Vantage Highway Fire in Kittitas county

Smoke and fire move with the wind. If we have learned anything in recent years it is that Puget Sound is vulnerable to wildfires and smoke from anywhere in the west.





During that terrible summer when it seemed like everything was on fire and we couldn't open our windows for weeks, we were smothered with wildfire smoke from eastern Washington, northern California, and Canada - often all at the same time.





Local fires were put out quickly, thanks to the concentration of urban fire departments, but homes in Shoreline were threatened by fires on the sides of the freeway and local streets.





When fire districts in the state need help, they contact Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste to deploy state resources.

Kittitas County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters who are working to contain the Vantage Highway Fire located in Kittitas County, near Vantage.

The Vantage Highway Fire is estimated at 5,000 acres and growing. Approximately 40 homes, windmill towers and infrastructure are threatened.

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on August 1, 2022, at 3:15pm at the request of Fire Chief William Rose, Kittitas County Fire District 4.

The Vantage Highway Fire started on August 1, 2022, at approximately 1:00pm. Level 2 evacuations (Be ready) are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.





