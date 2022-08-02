Jobs: WSDOT Transportation Management Center (TMC) Engineer (TE2, In-Training)

WSDOT
Transportation Management Center (TMC) Engineer (TE2, In-Training)

Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$60,190 - $89,271 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Northwest Region Traffic Management Center (TMC) has a unique engineering opportunity to provide daily traffic management activities as the TMC Engineer. In this position you will guide operations and make decisions on a daily basis that impact driver safety and traffic flow. Duties and responsibilities include operating the Region's Intelligent Transportation System (ITS), guiding and assisting staff on the use of these systems, and coordinating system activation around major events that impact WSDOT roadways. 

The candidate selected for this position will also work to support traffic analysis and data requests for the region Traffic Office and assists in producing engineering studies and reports for others as needed. The successful candidate will possess the ability to be available to work a variety of shifts to include day, swing, night, weekends, and holidays, sometimes with little notice to assist in the 24/7 operations of the TMC.

Job description and application



