Night work and closures on northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp for pole installation
Tuesday, August 2, 2022
|145th off ramp closure. Drivers advised to detour to NE 175th then south on 1st NE
|145th on ramp closure. Drivers advised to detour to 15th NE, then enter I-5 at NE 175th
Starting Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Sound Transit will be performing night work for pole installation and removal along the guideway at the northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp.
The work is performed at night to help minimize community disruption and traffic impacts. This work is part of the future Lynnwood Link Extension link light rail project.
When:
When:
- Week #1
- Wednesday - Thursday, 8/3 - 8/4 (11:00pm – 5:00am)
- Northbound I-5 to NE 145th St Off-Ramp closure
- NE 145th St to Northbound I-5 On-Ramp closure
- Week #2
- Monday-Wednesday, 8/8 – 8/10 (11:00pm – 5:00am)
- Northbound I-5 to NE 145th St Off-Ramp closure
- NE 145th St to Northbound I-5 On-Ramp closure
0 comments:
Post a Comment