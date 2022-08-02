Night work and closures on northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp for pole installation

Tuesday, August 2, 2022

145th off ramp closure. Drivers advised to detour to NE 175th then south on 1st NE

145th on ramp closure. Drivers advised to detour to 15th NE, then enter I-5 at NE 175th
Starting Wednesday, August 3, 2022 Sound Transit will be performing night work for pole installation and removal along the guideway at the northbound I-5 to NE 145th St off-ramp and on-ramp. 

The work is performed at night to help minimize community disruption and traffic impacts. This work is part of the future Lynnwood Link Extension link light rail project.

When:
  • Week #1
  • Wednesday - Thursday, 8/3 - 8/4 (11:00pm – 5:00am)
    • Northbound I-5 to NE 145th St Off-Ramp closure
    • NE 145th St to Northbound I-5 On-Ramp closure
  • Week #2
  • Monday-Wednesday, 8/8 – 8/10 (11:00pm – 5:00am)
    • Northbound I-5 to NE 145th St Off-Ramp closure
    • NE 145th St to Northbound I-5 On-Ramp closure


