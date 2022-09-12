Puget Sound Kidney Centers prepares for leadership change

Harold S. Kelly is retiring as President / CEO

For over a quarter century, Mr. Harold S. Kelly has expertly led the Puget Sound Kidney Centers (PSKC), and this past summer he announced to the PSKC Board and staff his plan to retire.





PSKC has been steadfast in its mission to enhance the quality of life of those with kidney disease through life-sustaining dialysis care, education, and community support, and over the years, PSKC has been recognized as an outstanding employer as well.



A fierce advocate for patient-centered care, Kelly is recognized for his dedication to improving the health and wellness of those diagnosed with kidney disease. He is also well known for his strategic priority of building and operating high quality kidney centers in locations convenient for the patients.





Additionally, he led the creation and introduction of PSKC’s Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) patient education program, recognized as one of the most comprehensive education programs on CKD in the nation. He also established the PSKC Foundation, an organization that assists in fund-raising for the PSKC patients in need.



Despite the many recent challenges facing the healthcare industry, Kelly’s steady leadership has positioned PSKC to remain a strong and successful business for many years to come.





A long-serving PSKC board member, Don Senter, observes,





“Our faith in a young Mr. Kelly was well founded as we watched him grow in experience, determination, and wisdom, guiding PSKC to the strong, well-respected organization it is today. Throughout his career as the leader of PSKC, his top priority has always been the welfare of the patients."

In 2021, due in large part to Kelly’s ongoing commitment to patients and staff, PSKC celebrated its 40th anniversary, and through his diligent efforts, PSKC will continue to ensure that quality nonprofit dialysis care is available for all patients in need.

Thomas DeBord, incoming President / CEO

Puget Sound Kidney Centers To succeed Kelly in 2023, the board has hired Thomas DeBord as the incoming President and CEO.

To succeed Kelly in 2023, the board has hired Thomas DeBord as the incoming President and CEO.

DeBord brings a wealth of experience in healthcare that will serve PSKC well into the future. DeBord has served as Chief Operating Officer of Overlake Medical Center since 2015.





In this capacity he has overseen the day-to-day operations of the hospital, including numerous patient care services, and regulatory compliance.





Also, DeBord has had primary responsibility for the planning and implementation of Project FutureCare, Overlake's major campus renewal project that was announced in early 2016 which includes a new patient bed tower, cancer center, cardiovascular operating rooms, and a new behavioral health unit.





In accepting the appointment, DeBord states, “I am grateful to succeed Mr. Kelly. PSKC is highly respected for its quality of care, and I am honored to be selected to lead the organization in the future. I look forward to joining the PSKC team.”





Over the next several months Kelly and DeBord will work closely together to ensure a smooth leadership transition for PSKC.



PSKC Corporate offices are in Everett. One of their dialysis centers is now located on 44th in Mountlake Terrace, WA.















Under Mr. Kelly’s leadership as President / CEO, PSKC grew from a small, community-based, nonprofit provider of dialysis to a high-quality regional health care organization operating 11 centers in six counties with five more kidney center projects pending throughout western Washington.