Call for Artists: Create a wreath for Art Walk Edmonds - due by September 23

“Joyful Colors Of Nature”

by Rohini Mathur 2021 Art Walk Edmonds (AWE) is looking for wreath artists for the 3rd Annual Wreath Walk Edmonds. Art Walk Edmonds (AWE) is looking for wreath artists for the 3rd Annual Wreath Walk Edmonds.





Created in 2020 as a way for artists to show their creativity during the pandemic, AWE is continuing the tradition of hanging juried, original, artist-designed and decorated wreaths in select storefronts for the downtown Edmonds during the holiday season.





This year, wreaths will be hung November 17th through December 15th. We are calling on you, our talented Art Walk artists, to use your creative juices and design a wreath.



Details:

Wreaths will all be 24” in circumference. Art Walk Edmonds will provide the wreath base. Artists will choose either a base of faux evergreen or grapevine (pictures down below).

Artists who are interested in participating need to apply by September 23, 2022 (submission details below).

(submission details below). Art Walk Edmonds will jury wreath concepts and let artists know if their wreath has been chosen by September 30th.

Art Walk Edmonds will match each artist's wreath with a location in downtown Edmonds for hanging.

Each approved artist will get a stipend of $200. (A check will be sent to the artist once wreath has been hung.)

Wreaths must be completed and pictures sent to AWE no later than November 13th, and hung NO LATER than November 16th.

AWE encourages the wreath artist to be in attendance for the November 17th and the December 15th Art Walk Edmonds (5-8pm) to talk about their wreath, their artwork, and to help promote the online wreath auction (if the location of their wreath is open during the Art Walks).

Every wreath will include a biography and contact information for the wreath's artist to be hung by the wreath.

A picture of the wreath, location, and biography will be included on the Art Walk Edmonds website.

All wreaths will become the property of Art Walk Edmonds and will be auctioned off during the month they are hanging. “A Very Kraken Christmas” by Brooke Fotheringham 2021

What we are looking for in a wreath: We are looking for artists who think outside the "wreath" and create high quality designs using their own styles and techniques. All submissions will be juried for acceptance based on the following:Wreaths that have a unique, creative theme. (Must be family-friendly and non-political). Wreaths should be festive, but do not need to be holiday-themed.

Wreaths that have good artistic composition.

Well-filled wreaths that incorporate high quality, original, artist-created elements.

Wreath materials must be non-perishable. “Nature is All” by Fresia Valdivia 2021 Artists should submit their entries online at at www.artwalkedmonds.com/wreath-walk-edmonds









Art Walk Edmonds is held monthly year-round in the picturesque waterfront town of Edmonds. It consists of new art displayed all month long and an Art Walk held on the third Thursday. Any questions, suggestions? Please get in touch with Art Walk Edmonds at info@artwalkedmonds.com or call 425-298-7947. Let's do something AWEsome!is held monthly year-round in the picturesque waterfront town of Edmonds. It consists of new art displayed all month long and an Art Walk held on the third Thursday.



